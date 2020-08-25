Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 274.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 446,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,772,000 after acquiring an additional 327,237 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 116,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 23.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 131,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,875,000 after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other Paypal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,409,120.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,264,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,381 shares of company stock worth $15,479,155. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.33. 100,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,096,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $230.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.23, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $204.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.26.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Paypal’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.