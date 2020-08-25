Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 47 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Booking by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.26.

Shares of BKNG traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $1,835.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,724.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,605.83. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $23.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.