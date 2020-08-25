Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 340 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $5,700,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $555,000.

Shares of VOT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,391. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $106.07 and a 1 year high of $181.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

