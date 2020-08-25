Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BBI opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Brickell Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.12.
Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 206.93% and a negative net margin of 709.41%.
Brickell Biotech Company Profile
Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with axillary hyperhidrosis.
