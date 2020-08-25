BP plc (LON:BP) Receives GBX 415 Average Price Target from Analysts

BP plc (LON:BP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 415 ($5.42).

Several research firms recently weighed in on BP. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 530 ($6.93) target price on shares of BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

LON BP opened at GBX 282 ($3.68) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 295.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 330.21. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 537 ($7.02). The stock has a market cap of $57.14 billion and a PE ratio of -2.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -14.77%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £313.20 ($409.25).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

