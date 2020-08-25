BOX (BOX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BOX (NYSE:BOX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 26th. Analysts expect BOX to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. BOX has set its Q2 guidance at $0.12-0.14 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.47-0.52 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $183.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.08 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 18.56% and a negative return on equity of 485.15%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect BOX to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. BOX has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,238,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,970,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 86,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $1,767,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,566 shares in the company, valued at $48,386,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 251,815 shares of company stock worth $5,121,131 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOX has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

