Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Short Interest Down 12.9% in July

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.65, for a total transaction of $5,276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 18,754 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.02, for a total transaction of $14,984,821.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,781.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,916 shares of company stock valued at $42,052,805 over the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 17.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Beer by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 1,716.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $891.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $747.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06 and a beta of 1.01. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $290.02 and a 1 year high of $897.50.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.75 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAM. Guggenheim upped their target price on Boston Beer from $609.00 to $822.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.86.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

