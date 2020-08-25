BOS Better OnLine Sol (BOSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 26th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. BOS Better OnLine Sol had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter.

Shares of BOSC stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.18. BOS Better OnLine Sol has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

About BOS Better OnLine Sol

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

