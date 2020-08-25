Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Borregaard ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRRDF opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. Borregaard ASA has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and sells biomaterials, biochemicals, and fine chemicals in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers that are used as binding and dispersing agents for a range of applications, such as construction, industrial binders, agrochemicals, and batteries; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for the food and beverage industry.

