Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Hallmark Financial Services, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) – Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report issued on Thursday, August 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.73 million during the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 17.94%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HALL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

HALL opened at $3.39 on Monday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $60.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 919,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 878,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 457,279 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 838,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 32,455 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 24.8% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 392,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 77,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.