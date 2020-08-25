Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Receives $212.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $178.27 on Friday. Boeing has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Boeing’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post -9.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

