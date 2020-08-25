Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 19th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $7.57 on Monday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $12.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter worth $566,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter worth $25,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 849.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

