Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Receiving Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) has been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Blow & Drive Interlock earned a media sentiment score of -2.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of BDIC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,746. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. Blow & Drive Interlock has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation engages in the manufacture, marketing, and lease of alcohol ignition interlock devices. It markets, installs, and monitors a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, BDI-747/1 that is a mechanism, which is installed on the steering column of an automobile and into which a driver exhales.

