BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSE MYF traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.48. 24,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,589. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $15.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
See Also: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.