BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE MYF traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.48. 24,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,589. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $15.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 8.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

