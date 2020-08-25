Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE BTT opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $25.10.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Company Profile
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
