Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE BTT opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $25.10.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the first quarter worth about $203,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.