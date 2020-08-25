Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.20

Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.20 and last traded at $82.02, with a volume of 4038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.54.

BKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.44.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Black Knight’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKI. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Black Knight by 55.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,456,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,571,000 after buying an additional 519,618 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,252,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 54.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,197,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,509,000 after purchasing an additional 423,942 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 386.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 486,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after purchasing an additional 386,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 57.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,003,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,251,000 after purchasing an additional 364,394 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

