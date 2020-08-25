Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Black Hills’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Black Hills posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Hills will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Black Hills.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sidoti raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Black Hills stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.94. 7,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,735. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

In other news, CEO Linden R. Evans purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,782,048.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2,428.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

