BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJs Wholesale Club in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BJs Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

BJ opened at $47.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.14. BJs Wholesale Club has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 17,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $647,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $248,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,802.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,672 shares of company stock worth $3,459,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

