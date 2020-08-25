BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) SVP Laura L. Felice Sells 7,000 Shares

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $307,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BJ traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.16. The stock had a trading volume of 35,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,452. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BJs Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at $105,000.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.