BitCoal Price Tops $0.0027 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last week, BitCoal has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. BitCoal has a market cap of $12,041.78 and $21.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.14 or 0.00791391 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003275 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000771 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.