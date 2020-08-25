BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.02 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $172.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $73.00 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 110.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,809,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,504,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,447 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,214,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $694,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,290 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,021.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,132,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,721 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 112.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,754,000 after purchasing an additional 961,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6,721.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,615,000 after purchasing an additional 532,179 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $476,047.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,621. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,991,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,995 shares in the company, valued at $13,389,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,760 shares of company stock valued at $22,606,515 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

