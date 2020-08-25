Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.55.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $60.60 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.84. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.78) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $42,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,941.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Berman sold 61,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $4,615,104.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,021.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,662 shares of company stock valued at $59,372,838 in the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 580,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after purchasing an additional 99,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

