Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHVN. Mizuho began coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.60. 560,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,626. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.31. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.75.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -11.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $42,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,239 shares in the company, valued at $296,941.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elyse Stock sold 36,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $2,439,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 849,662 shares of company stock valued at $59,372,838. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 61,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,360,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

