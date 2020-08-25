Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the technology retailer on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Best Buy has increased its dividend payment by 78.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BBY opened at $117.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.01. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 449,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $38,712,400.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 920,549 shares of company stock worth $77,977,061. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.05.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

