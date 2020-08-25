Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €155.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BC8 has been the subject of several other reports. Independent Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bechtle presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €145.70 ($171.41).

Get Bechtle alerts:

ETR BC8 opened at €165.10 ($194.24) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €164.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €143.03. Bechtle has a one year low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a one year high of €171.70 ($202.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.13.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.