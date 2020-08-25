Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €110.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

BAYN has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Independent Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €83.44 ($98.16).

FRA:BAYN opened at €57.98 ($68.21) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €59.82 and a 200-day moving average price of €61.86. Bayer has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

