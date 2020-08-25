Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Given Sell Rating at Stephens

Stephens restated their sell rating on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

B has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Barnes Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of B stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.42.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

In other Barnes Group news, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $1,414,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $66,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Barnes Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

