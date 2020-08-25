Barclays Increases Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $299.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $280.00 to $299.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s current price.

PANW has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $254.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.94.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $267.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $275.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,926,169.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 37.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 414,776 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after buying an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 208.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 87,783 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after buying an additional 59,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 63.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

