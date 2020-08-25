Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BZUN. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Baozun from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.70.

Baozun stock opened at $40.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.95. Baozun had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Baozun will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 3.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Baozun by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Baozun by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Baozun by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Baozun by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

