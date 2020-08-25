Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at 86 Research

Research analysts at 86 Research began coverage on shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. 86 Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Baozun from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.11. Baozun has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.95. Baozun had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baozun will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Baozun by 96.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

