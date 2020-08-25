Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 70,637 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,637 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $30,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ECL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.92.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,973.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total transaction of $209,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,768.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,035 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,861. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECL traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.52. The company had a trading volume of 578,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,500. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.72. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

