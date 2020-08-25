Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 610,875 Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610,875 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.61% of IAA worth $31,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in IAA by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IAA by 433.3% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of IAA by 22.7% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAA in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAA in the first quarter worth about $196,000.

IAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of IAA in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 target price on shares of IAA in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. IAA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

Shares of NYSE:IAA traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.56. 1,333,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,635. IAA has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.11.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 148.99%. The company had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. IAA’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IAA will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

