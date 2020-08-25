Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 58,134 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,808 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 58,134 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Walmart were worth $47,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 581.4% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $32,361,425. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $130.28. 62,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,991,709. The stock has a market cap of $373.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.53 and its 200 day moving average is $122.70. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $137.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.12.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

