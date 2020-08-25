Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 537,394 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 76.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 537,394 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.13% of Atlassian worth $29,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 122.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,679,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,251 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $123,772,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $90,455,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,771,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,157,000 after buying an additional 484,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $84,433,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $201.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.25.

Atlassian stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.93. 1,802,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,902. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $198.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.31, a PEG ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $430.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.