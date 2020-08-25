Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 5,145,644 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,886,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,145,644 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.06% of General Electric worth $33,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 8.5% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.4% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.3% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.3% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.55. 714,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,343,088. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.89. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

