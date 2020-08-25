Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 34,497 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34,497 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.06% of General Dynamics worth $27,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.00. 5,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,976. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.58. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

