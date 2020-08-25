Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 343,293 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 67.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,941 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 343,293 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $48,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,290,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,186 shares of company stock valued at $36,658,101 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

Shares of UNH traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.61. 15,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,656. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $307.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.61. The company has a market cap of $298.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $324.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.