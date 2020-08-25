Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 27,014 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,787 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 27,014 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $55,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,042,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,113. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $195.09. The company has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.40.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,490. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.13.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.