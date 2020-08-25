Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 120,005 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 879,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120,005 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 2.91% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $33,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,617,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046,590 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 408.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,278,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,791 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,825.5% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 504,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 478,276 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7,210.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 249,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 246,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 315.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 188,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.60. 203,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,043,293. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.32. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

