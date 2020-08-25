Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2,702.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 323,173 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $37,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 247.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 696,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,134,000 after buying an additional 495,565 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its position in Qorvo by 459.5% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 587,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,936,000 after buying an additional 482,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 19.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,433,000 after buying an additional 466,009 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Qorvo by 50.2% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,152,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,954,000 after buying an additional 385,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Qorvo by 318.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 488,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,426,000 after buying an additional 372,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

QRVO traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.94. The company had a trading volume of 729,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,647. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.24 and a 200-day moving average of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Qorvo Inc has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $136.06.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,151,151.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,507,101.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $598,527.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,592,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,889. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Qorvo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.57.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

