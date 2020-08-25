Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 129.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,007 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,007 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.23% of Palo Alto Networks worth $52,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,548,587 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $253,906,000 after purchasing an additional 98,660 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $193,798,000 after acquiring an additional 283,710 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,131,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $185,514,000 after acquiring an additional 59,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $161,273,000 after acquiring an additional 32,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 888,265 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,640,000 after acquiring an additional 16,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $254.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.26.

NYSE PANW traded down $5.18 on Tuesday, hitting $261.89. 88,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $275.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of -113.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,926,169.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,230. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

