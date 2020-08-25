Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,463,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 286,063 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.41% of Centurylink worth $44,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTL. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Centurylink during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 10.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 166.5% during the second quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 21,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTL shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Shares of Centurylink stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,250,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,969,493. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59. Centurylink Inc has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

