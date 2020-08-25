Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 733.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 272,512 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $28,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 22,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 14,037 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 104,459 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,880 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.78.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.40. The company had a trading volume of 196,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,246. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.