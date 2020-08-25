Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 57,215 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,215 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.09% of Sherwin-Williams worth $48,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,978,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 48.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,961,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,809 shares of company stock valued at $11,035,205. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $671.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,286. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $681.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $631.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $734.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.95.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.