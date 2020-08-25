Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 224,016 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,016 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $29,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 198.1% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the first quarter valued at $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the second quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 63.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.99. The stock had a trading volume of 19,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.30.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald D. Fisher bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at $22,832,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

