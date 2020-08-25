Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 1,052,483 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,332,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052,483 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.16% of General Motors worth $59,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 76.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 246.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in General Motors by 238.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.26. The company had a trading volume of 132,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,742,430. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $39.78.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $575,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Instinet decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

