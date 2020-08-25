Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 204,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,272,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.31% of Burlington Stores as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 15,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of BURL stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.21. 1,027,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,542. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.12 and its 200-day moving average is $192.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.47 and a beta of 0.67. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). The business had revenue of $801.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.81 million. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 0.83%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.71, for a total transaction of $75,439.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,601.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Crimmins sold 2,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.10, for a total value of $562,878.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,146.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,776 shares of company stock worth $6,588,457 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Nomura boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.54.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.