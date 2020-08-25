Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,868,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,114,368 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.32% of NortonLifeLock worth $37,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 64.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 79,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 30,989 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 12.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 365.7% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 28,629 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 213.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,664,000 after buying an additional 824,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet cut NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.92.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,967.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $715,062.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,032.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,932,324 shares of company stock worth $229,304,333. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,262,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,974,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

