Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,442,367 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,409,156 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 1.75% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA worth $40,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 819.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BVN stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.26. 1,769,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,209. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 22.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $97.79 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

