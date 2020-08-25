Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,515,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,921,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $44,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 178.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,297,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,781,000 after buying an additional 5,963,011 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 93.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 47.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,784,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,824 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,749,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 47,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 744.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,204,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of CVE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.89. 3,113,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,660,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.62.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

